The "Next Tribal Chief" is tipped to be John Cena's final opponent; WWE personality explains why

The "Next Tribal Chief" has been proposed as John Cena's final opponent by a WWE personality. With only five dates left on his retirement tour, the Last Real Champion is heading to the end of his in-ring career. There has been a lot of speculation on who will face him in his final match.

Ad

Some have proposed the idea of Cena facing Brock Lesnar and conquering him one final time, while others believe a match with a younger talent would be the way to go out.

However, on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts mentioned that WWE's backstage correspondent Megan Morant picked Jey Uso to be Cena's last opponent.

"Megan Morant has proposed something that I find very, very interesting. She's proposed that it is none other than main event Jey Uso that gets this opportunity. And listen, there's a lot of reasons to support that. Number one, there's a symmetry and a poetry to the idea that John Cena's first match of his final year was the Royal Rumble, and Jey Uso is the person that eliminated him in the last spot from the Royal Rumble. Jey and John shared the ring in John Cena's final Royal Rumble in his first match back this year," he said.

Ad

Trending

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Sam Roberts added how that elimination from the Rumble set the wheels in motion for Cena's heel turn. He then talked about why it would make sense for Jey Uso to face the Never-seen 17 in his final match.

"It creates a scenario for Jey Uso to take those steps forward if being the next Tribal Chief is what he wants to do. I mean, coming off of Monday Night Raw and coming off of that ending, especially Roman looking at him and saying, "This is all yours. F them all,'" he added.

Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Date for John Cena's final WWE match officially confirmed

WWE has officially confirmed the date for John Cena's final match. On its website, the sports entertainment giant announced that the 17-time World Champion will compete in the final match of his storied wrestling career on December 13, 2025.

It was mentioned that he will headline Saturday Night's Main Event at Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Ad

For now, Cena will turn his attention to Crown Jewel next week, where he will face AJ Styles one last time.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit NotSam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!