The Next Undertaker of WrestleMania revealed by veteran; will wrestle once a year in WWE

WWE legend The Undertaker has been synonymous with WrestleMania over the years, courtesy of his iconic undefeated streak.

Former WWE star Ryback recently named Roman Reigns as someone who could transition to the same part-time schedule as The Deadman when he was an active performer.

The Head of the Table hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing his Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. In recent years, Roman Reigns has gradually slowed down and adopted a lighter schedule.

Speaking on the Ryback TV podcast, The Big Guy discussed The Tribal Chief's ongoing battle with leukemia and explained why he should wrestle only during WrestleMania season like The Undertaker used to do:

"Well, he was in remission. It's always in remission, right? It never just goes away...He's had an outstanding career and the long championship reign. He [Roman Reigns] doesn't need to be around for the next 20 years, and he has a family. I think he's made more than enough money. I think we could be seeing a much more limited schedule at the very least. Maybe he does the WrestleMania like The Undertaker once a year," Ryback said. [1:26:51 - 1:27:23]

The Undertaker comments on Roman Reigns' historic run in WWE

Roman Reigns' run with the Universal Championship ended at 1,317 days, making him one of the most dominant champions in the history of the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker heaped praise on The Bloodline leader for having a memorable reign:

"Roman [Reigns] is probably gonna take a little bit [of] time off, I would guess. I mean that run that he had is really incredible. I think he's going to take some time off and then no telling where that goes."

The cracks have started to form in The Bloodline since Reigns stepped away from television. Solo Sikoa has lately been steering the ship and has added new members to the faction.

Is Roman Reigns behind the creation of Bloodline 2.0.? Or is there someone else pulling the strings of The Enforcer? Only time will tell.

