"The night I took over" - WWE star recollects delivering a painful statement to Johnny Gargano over a year ago

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller recently reminisced about taking down former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano during his last appearance on the developmental brand.

Gargano cut an emotional farewell promo over a year ago, thanking his fans and those who worked behind the scenes to get him to where he was. Grayson Waller ambushed the Heart and Soul of NXT with a steel chair, interrupting his speech.

On this week's episode of NXT's The Grayson Waller Effect, Waller confronted Shawn Michaels and attempted to entice him into a match at Stand and Deliver next month.

While the WWE Hall of Famer would love to beat him at Stand & Deliver, he admitted that someone wanted to beat him even more. Just then, Johnny Wrestling returned to NXT for redemption and attacked Waller.

Waller's strategy backfired, and he will now face Johnny Gargano at Stand and Deliver. Ahead of their match, the 32-year-old WWE superstar took to Twitter to recall an attack on the former NXT Champion during his emotional farewell on the brand.

"The night I took over. I've legit watched this footage at least 1000 times since. It warms my heart every single time," Waller wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Grayson Waller does not care about Johnny Gargano

The Australian has also stated that the previous generation of NXT Superstars is being mistreated and that the brand belongs to him, not the former NXT Champion.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Grayson Waller had more than a few words to say about Johnny Wrestling.

"I couldn't care less about Johnny Gargano. What's he doing now? He's playing video games, washing his action figures, baking cookies with his wife. Congrats, mate, you're living the dream now. Enjoy that. NXT is mine now," said Waller.

Check out the full video here:

The former NXT Champion's last appearance on the brand ended with him being brutalized by Waller. Now that Gargano has returned to NXT, WWE fans expect the entire story to come full circle at Stand and Deliver next month.

Do you think Johnny Gargano will get his long-awaited revenge on Grayson Waller at Stand and Deliver? Sound off in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes