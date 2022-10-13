AJ Styles and Good Brothers' reunion segment from this week's WWE RAW hits a big milestone

The Good Brothers reuniting with AJ Styles on this week's edition of WWE RAW seems to have become a big hit for the promotion on YouTube. The reunion garnered the most views among this week's segments.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their unexpected returns on Monday to reunite with AJ Styles to confront The Judgment Day. For those unaware, Finn Balor, the leader of Judgment Day, has plenty of history with Good Brothers. He and Anderson were the founding members of NJPW's Bullet Club. Later on, Styles and Gallows joined the stable, and the latter even became the leader.

Going by how things went down on WWE RAW, it's safe to say this would cause a full-fledged war with Balor's stable warring against the reunited O.C. Moreover, the segment has struck a chord with fans as it has become the most viewed on this week's RAW, per YouTube numbers.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



The highest viewed segment of the show on WWE’s official YouTube.



#WWERAW AJ Styles reuniting with Gallows & Anderson this week did over 1,400,000 views on WWE’s official YouTube channel in under 48 hours.The highest viewed segment of the show on WWE’s official YouTube. AJ Styles reuniting with Gallows & Anderson this week did over 1,400,000 views on WWE’s official YouTube channel in under 48 hours.The highest viewed segment of the show on WWE’s official YouTube.#WWERAW https://t.co/xlieGkk7mT

At the time of writing, the segment has more than 1.4 million views on WWE's official YouTube channel, more than any other segment from the show. These numbers are a testament to how successful The O.C.'s reformation has been. It's now up to the company to further capitalize upon this momentum.

WWE could add a female member to AJ Styles' stable

A female member could soon join forces with AJ Styles and Good Brothers for their prospective feud against Finn Balor's stable, per recent reports.

Since Judgment Day has one female (Rhea Ripley) and three male (Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Balor) members, it makes sense for Styles to recruit someone from the women's division to even the odds.

As for who the said performer could be, recent developments suggest it could be Nikki A.S.H.

The former RAW Women's Champion is set to team up with Styles and Rey Mysterio to take on Judgment Days at a couple of Live Events later this month. It'll be interesting to see if this unlikely association is a sign of how things will shape up in the coming weeks on WWE RAW.

Did you enjoy The O.C. reunion segment from this week's RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes