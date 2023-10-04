"The one who probably put this all together" - Anoa'i family member shares who is really responsible for The Bloodline (Exclusive)

WWE has reaped the rewards of the long-term success of The Bloodline's storyline, and Lloyd Anoa'i believes Paul Heyman has played a pivotal role in making it happen.

Roman Reigns' generational run as a heel began three years ago when he joined forces with Paul Heyman, and despite the recent turmoil in the group, their alliance has largely remained intact. Behind the scenes as well, Heyman reportedly has a massive influence on the direction of the Bloodline narrative.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill Apter, and special guest Lloyd Anoa'i discussed Paul Heyman's importance to The Bloodline. Lloyd Anoa'i agreed that the faction might actually be the brainchild of Heyman.

Lloyd, a former ECW star from the 1990s, delved deeper into how Paul Heyman's mind worked and gave the WWE veteran credit for presenting one of the greatest pro wrestling stories ever told.

"Absolutely. I agree with you because I do believe that, and it's true that Paul is actually the one who probably put this all together. And I would not take it away that you know he did not put this together. When he sees money, he wants to be involved in that. He's not stupid; he knows what he's doing. That was just the right time for them to put them together. He took it to a different level, and look what's happened now." [24:30 – 25:00]

Lloyd Anoa'i on what makes The Bloodline's Paul Heyman a unique manager

While it's indisputable that Paul Heyman will go down as one of the greatest managers of all time, he has done it without getting too physical in his clients' matches, as Lloyd Anoa'i noted.

It's a common trait for heel personalities to interfere in matches, but in Paul Heyman's case, he's more known for his promos while building the feud. Lloyd Anoa'i also brought attention to Heyman's gift of enhancing any moment with his facial expressions.

Watching The Bloodline's spokesperson at ringside just makes matches better, and Lloyd loved to see it, as he explained below:

"Back in the day, managers would always get involved in matches and all that. You very seldom see him getting involved. The only thing he is on the mic, and there's this heat. He actually gets his heat from the mic, what he does, and his facial features. You don't see him jumping up on the ring doing this very much. The way they put the angles, he just sits out there with his facial features, and I love it." [25:01 - 26:30]

Lloyd Anoa'i also confirmed he's in talks with WWE regarding a return, and you can read more about that right here.

