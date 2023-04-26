"The one where we don't see him," "Of course now" - WWE fans split over the best version of Roman Reigns

Wrestling fans have found themselves on two different poles in choosing the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' best version in the company over the years.

On August 19, 2010, Reigns made his television debut in a 15-man battle royal under the ring name Roman Leakee. Two years later, he debuted on the main roster in 2012 as a member of The Shield with Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins.

Reigns began his singles journey after the trio separated in 2014. After The Shield disbanded, Reigns entered the championship picture with his brand new persona, The Big Dog, from 2014 to 2019 and declared himself the company's top star.

At Summerslam in August 2020, Reigns returned alongside Paul Heyman. While establishing himself as a heel, he became The Tribal Chief and has been the WWE Universal Champion ever since.

From Roman Leakee to The Big Dog to The Guy to The Tribal Chief version, Reigns has worked hard to reach where he is right now.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC What's the best version of Roman Reigns? What's the best version of Roman Reigns? 👀 https://t.co/qMVAHUF4wJ

In a recent tweet by Wrestling World CC, fans were asked to rate their favorite version of Roman Reigns throughout the years.

Some fans mocked the current champion and shared that the best version of Reigns was when he was on break throughout his WWE career.

Mike @BMatthews86 @WrestlingWCC The one where we don't see him @WrestlingWCC The one where we don't see him

Paifanity @Paifinity @WrestlingWCC Whichever one he didn’t need 3-4 people to help him win. @WrestlingWCC Whichever one he didn’t need 3-4 people to help him win.

Meanwhile, some fans ultimately sided with the 37-year-old and claimed that The Tribal Chief gimmick since 2020 is the best version apart from his other gimmicks.

Cedric McMillan @CedricMcMillan5 @WrestlingWCC Of course now. He has established himself as one of the best ever. @WrestlingWCC Of course now. He has established himself as one of the best ever.

Karlee Perez recalled what Roman Reigns was like in the developmental brand NXT

Former WWE star Karlee Perez recently addressed her prior work with The Tribal Chief and Sheamus.

Between 2009 and 2012, Perez wrestled for Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT. Reigns and Sheamus were part of a star-studded group of wrestlers who went on to have enormous success on RAW and SmackDown.

In an interview with The Hannibal TV, Perez had only positive things to say about her contact with Roman Reigns.

"Roman was always a nice guy. He was always fun to work with. We literally came up together in FCW. He was a solid guy. He has a great look, and I knew he was going to do great things in the company, which he has," she said.

Indeed, the 37-year-old star has impacted the WWE Universe from being the babyface, heel, and, finally, the face of the company in a decade. It remains to be seen which WWE Superstar will dethrone The Tribal Chief from his successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run.

What is your favorite version of Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

