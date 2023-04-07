Create

"The pain is real", "We love to make these kids cry" - WWE fans fervently approve Roman Reigns' "savage" response to young Cody Rhodes fan

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 07, 2023 07:51 IST
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for over 900 days

WWE fans approved of Roman Reigns' "savage" response to a young Cody Rhodes fan on Twitter.

At WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Both men put on a spectacle of a match, but The Tribal Chief ultimately prevailed in extending his world title reign with the help of Solo Sikoa.

As a result of this outcome, several WWE fans were heartbroken at the conclusion of the show. One clip, in particular, has gone viral on social media. In the video, a young Cody Rhodes fan can be seen storming off, saying, "this is bulls**t," after Reigns defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

The video garnered so much attention that even The Tribal Chief took to the platform to give a "savage" response to the young fan.

"Helping fathers teach life lessons all around the world. Life’s not fair... AND STILL!" wrote Reigns.
Helping fathers teach life lessons all around the world. Life’s not fair... AND STILL! #TribalChief #ANDSTILL #Bloodline twitter.com/brwrestling/st…

WWE fans were quick to approve of Reigns' response to the young fan.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWERomanReigns We love to make these kids cry😭 https://t.co/ak15Zw8mNr
@TheWelbe @WWERomanReigns @GloriousRoyals @AndrewKnob I felt this vibe when HBK lost to Diesel after Sid. The pain is real.
@WWERomanReigns @GloriousRoyals Tweet of the night @AndrewKnob @PCS_AnthonyM
@WWERomanReigns That kid will remember this moment.
@WWERomanReigns That's right. ☝🏼 https://t.co/tOS5g7EJXV
@WWERomanReigns Acknowledging your Tribal Chief from a young age is necessary
@WWERomanReigns Omg, that’s hilarious
@WWERomanReigns Savage Roman
@WWERomanReigns Cold as ice 😂☝️

One fan stated that the kid should've acknowledged Roman Reigns.

@WWERomanReigns that lil kid shoulda acknowledged his tribal chief. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/QVrA6gZ3Oj

While another fan suggested that Cody might win at SummerSlam.

@WWERomanReigns You at summerslam https://t.co/HXC6gOwwdJ

WWE is reportedly planning some major feuds for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39

Following Reigns' WrestleMania 39 victory, it seems like WWE has already come up with some future opponents for The Tribal Chief.

Xero News recently reported that WWE has planned some major feuds for Reigns to help push his title reign past 1000 days. Some of these clashes will involve Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and a rematch against Cody Rhodes.

"WWE Is planning feuds with Roman to involve, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins & a Cody Rhodes rematch as WWE continue to push past 1000 days with Roman Reigns."
Was not expecting Roman Reigns to retain tonight.#WWE #WrestleMania #WrestleMania39 #CodyRhodes #RomanReigns #UndisputedTitle https://t.co/qM90A2KMxc

It remains to be seen whether any of the names mentioned will be able to dethrone Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Who do you think will end Roman's reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
