"The more passion you drum up for this, the better it is for everybody" - Daniel Bryan opens up on the Universal Title picture

Daniel Bryan says his involvement in the Universal Championship picture does make things exciting for fans heading into WrestleMania 37.

Bryan recently found himself thrust into the WWE Universal Championship picture when he defeated Jey Uso on SmackDown a few weeks ago. The move came as a surprise to many fans who were invested in the Edge vs Roman Reigns storyline for WrestleMania 37.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated recently, Daniel Bryan opened up about his Universal Championship match at Fastlane against Roman Reigns this weekend. Many fans would like to see him win, as they are hoping to see a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 37 involving Edge, Roman Reigns, and Bryan.

The Leader of the Yes Movement himself believes that he does not need to be involved in the storyline. However, he said it would be exciting for the fans as there is a lot of doubt about the final lineup for the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

"I don’t think Edge and Roman need Daniel Bryan involved in the story. What I do think is exciting for the fans is that now there is a lot of doubt about the match you’re going to see at WrestleMania, and I think that’s really fun. Will it be me and Edge? Or me in a triple-threat? Or Edge and Roman? The more passion you drum up for this, the better it is for everybody," said Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan certainly has it right when he says that they have successfully raised a lot of doubt. As things stand, the fans are still unsure as to who will be involved in the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

Edge is not happy with Daniel Bryan's involvement in the Universal Title picture

Edge made it clear last week that he is unhappy with Daniel Bryan's involvement in the Universal Title picture. The Rated-R Superstar was preparing himself for Roman Reigns and now he will have to change his gameplan if Bryan wins at Fastlane.

Despite being annoyed by Daniel Bryan's persistence, Edge still feels he is better than the former World Champion.

Do you think WrestleMania 37 will see a triple threat match between Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, and Edge? Let us know down below.