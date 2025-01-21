  • home icon
"The only person that could have done that" - Wrestling legend comments on John Cena's importance in WWE history (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 21, 2025 08:40 GMT
John Cena's importance in WWE history cannot be overstated. He was the franchise player for nearly a decade. There's no arguing that fans will miss him when he wraps up his retirement tour in December 2025.

Speaking on a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL praised John Cena for his tremendous work ethic. The WWE Hall of Famer told Cena's father only his son could carry the company post-Attitude Era.

"I've always thought that John had the hardest role of any champion in wrestling history because he followed the Attitude Era when you could curse, when you could drink, when you had women that were naked, and then you had guys that were cussing, like crazy. And he goes to a G-rated era after that and he's got to carry the company. I believe your son is the only person that could have done that." [From 05:13 onwards]
Elsewhere on the podcast, John Cena Sr. shared his thoughts on his son's potential opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41, noting the Cenation Leader should face a current world champion.

"The last podcast I did with Bill Apter...he wanted to know who I thought Cena should face. Should it be Rhodes? Should it be The Rock? Definitely not Dwayne Johnson. I don't think it should be Cody Rhodes. I think he should face the guy that I think is a great technical wrestler. He's still holding that belt and that's Gunther." [48:08 onwards]

Cena will return to action at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Fans will have to wait to see if the Cenation Leader manages to outlast 29 other men and punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

Get the full episode of What Were They Thinking? with JBL and Gerald Brisco on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

