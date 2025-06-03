"The politics change so much" - Mandy Rose reveals major plans canceled by WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently opened up about major plans that never came to fruition during her time with the company. She was seemingly supposed to compete for the world championship on a big stage six years ago.

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch collided with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Man defeated her opponents in a Winner Takes All Triple Threat bout for both the world titles.

During an interview with Card Player, Mandy Rose recalled the rumors of a SmackDown Women’s Championship match involving her and Asuka at WrestleMania 35. She had difficulty remembering the specific details of that chaotic period, noting how rapidly WWE plans changed, possibly due to politics.

"That story always randomly comes up. It’s so funny, and I try to reflect on what went down that year because everything is such a big blur. When you’re in it, there’s so much going on, and it’s a lot. There was talk about me possibly facing Asuka for the women’s championship. But like anything in WWE, everything changes with a [sic] blink of an eye," Rose said.

The former NXT Women's Champion added:

"Things just didn’t work out that way. It’s why I never got too excited for things in my career, or I never let things get to me too much, because it was always changing so quickly. I just never believed anything until it was right in front of me–before I went out in the ring. Everything changes so much, like the politics." (H/T: Card Player)

Mandy Rose comments on WWE return

The Golden Goddess was released from the Stamford-based promotion in December 2022. Her impressive 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion came to an abrupt end when she lost the title to Roxanne Perez.

In the same interview with Card Player, Mandy Rose said that a phone call from Triple H would prompt her to consider having a conversation about a potential WWE return.

"I would definitely take the phone call. Obviously, business is business at the end of the day. And I think that’s how they look at it from what I’ve gathered over the years. Yeah, I would definitely take the phone call. I would hear ’em out (...) I would love to have a conversation. We can even iron out some things that may not have gone as planned in the past."

Only time will tell if the former leader of Toxic Attraction makes her return to World Wrestling Entertainment somewhere down the line.

