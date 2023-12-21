"The REAL bidding war of 2024" – WWE fans demand Triple H sign 10-time champion "by any means necessary"

Triple H has made many big decisions to bring back top names to WWE in recent months. Fans now want to see another former champion return to the company in the coming year.

Triple H took over the creative team in the company after some major changes at the top. The newly formed TKO Group Holdings resulted from a merger between the UFC and WWE, and it looks like Hunter has all the control he needs to steer the company ahead.

Fans saw Cody Rhodes return to the company last year at WrestleMania 38. CM Punk broke the internet when he returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023.

After the two massive re-signings, WWE fans want to see Hunter bring back a 10-time champion by any means necessary. That star is none other than Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), who walked out of the company in 2022.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently took to The Hump podcast to answer a fan question regarding Sasha Banks. He noted that she sought out more than the amount Charlotte Flair currently earns to re-sign with the company.

While the demand may seem absurd to a few, many believe that she’s worth every penny. Fans took to Twitter (X) to demand Triple H to re-sign the former champion.

Banks is currently nursing an ankle injury that she sustained during the match against Willow Nightingale in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Fans are anxiously waiting for her to return to the ring soon.

Triple H could bag another top star for WWE other than Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone)

As noted earlier, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are two of the biggest former AEW stars who have returned to WWE. However, fans want to see Hunter also sign MJF to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

Former superstar Rene Dupree also feels that MJF needs to move to WWE. On his Cafe de Rene podcast, he noted that the current AEW World Champion should work under an expert like Triple H to further build his career.

"There's a lot of people in AEW, MJF being number one. He needs to go to WWE and work under Triple H. [His contract runs out in 2024] Yeah, see, everybody can see just how gifted and talented he is, and working under somebody who knows wrestling, like Triple H, boom," he said.

It would be great to see the AEW World Champion move to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion someday. He could have many dream matches under Hunter’s leadership.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks return to the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.