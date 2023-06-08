"The Real Tribal Chief" - WWE fans react to the claim that Roman Reigns' former rival currently has a 1,867-day "title reign"

Roman Reigns currently has the longest title reign in WWE. However, fans recently recalled a title reign that may be longer than The Tribal Chief’s.

Reigns recently celebrated his 1000th day as the Universal Champion in the company. He has also held the WWE Championship for over a year, and it looks like The Head of The Table is no longer stopping.

However, another superstar technically has a longer current title reign than Roman Reigns. That man is none other than The Monster of All Monsters, Braun Strowman.

The first-ever WWE event in Saudi Arabia took place in 2018. During the show, the 50-man Royal Rumble match for the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Trophy, and Championship was held. Strowman outlasted 49 other men to win the trophy and the green title belt he has held ever since. WWE hasn’t brought it up ever since, and it looks like The Moster Among Monsters is silently enjoying his iconic title reign that has lasted over 1800 days.

A fan recently brought up Strowman’s iconic Greatest Royal Rumble title reign on Twitter to remind fans that he has a longer run than Reigns.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Everybody talking about Reigns' 1000 day but nothing about Braun Strowman's reign of 1867 days Everybody talking about Reigns' 1000 day but nothing about Braun Strowman's reign of 1867 days 😂😂 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/T5gNdmqL20

Others hilariously reacted to the tweet, claiming they had forgotten all about it.

Cameron @AlexKillorn @wrestlelamia He’s defended the belt about as many times as Roman has too @wrestlelamia He’s defended the belt about as many times as Roman has too

Interestingly, Braun Strowman was the man Roman Reigns pinned to win the Universal Championship at Payback 2020.

WWE did not hold another Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view or match again. That has allowed Strowman to be the only one who has won such a match and kept the title belt that has never been defended.

Paul Heyman recently revealed who paired him up with Roman Reigns in WWE

The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable ever since partnering with Paul Heyman. While The Wise Man betrayed Reigns once to join Brock Lesnar, he double-crossed The Beast Incarnate to get back with the Universal Champion.

In an appearance on Rick Rubin’s Tetragrammaton podcast, Heyman discussed the origins of his pairing with The Tribal Chief. He revealed that Vince Mcmahon called him up to work with Roman Reigns as his manager.

"Vince calls me in the middle of August and he says, 'We're gonna take you back into television." Heyman said, “He goes, 'I'm envisioning Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman.' I'm thinking, 'Oh my God. He's gonna pull the trigger on this.' He would never pull it with Cena. He would never have allowed Cena to come to the dark side."

Vince’s incredible plan has worked wonders over the past few years. It’s great to see how far the two men have come together as partners to entertain fans.

Do you remember Braun Strowman’s Greatest Royal Rumble win? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

