"The realest Tribal Chief," "Destroyer of Roman Reigns" - WWE Universe reacts to the return of 30-year-old star

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is often absent from weekly shows. The Tribal Chief makes monthly appearances, usually defending his title at Premium Live Events. Recently, fans believe that the management has picked a popular star to replace the current face of the company.

Last year, The Bloodline grew in number when Sami Zayn tried to join the faction on Friday Night SmackDown. Later, the Elders sent Solo Sikoa to the main roster, who assisted Roman Reigns in defeating Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE announced the return of Solo Sikoa on next week's episode with his graphic. The fans believe that the company is treating The Enforcer of The Bloodline as the next face of the faction with similar graphics to The Tribal Chief.

Fans have also pointed out that he's starting to get a similar treatment to Reigns when he appears without The Tribal Chief on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what Solo Sikoa will do next on the blue brand and if he will become the next Tribal Chief in the promotion.

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns won their respective matches at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Earlier this year, The Bloodline started to lose most of its power on the main roster after Sikoa lost his undefeated streak and The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Later, Jimmy and Jey Uso left the stable and attacked Roman Reigns.

The current incarnation of The Bloodline is just a shell of its former self, as Roman Reigns is the only one with gold. However, The Enforcer and The Tribal Chief are still going strong in the promotion and their respective feuds on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last month, Solo Sikoa entered into a feud with John Cena on the blue brand. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns returned to Friday Night SmackDown and feuded with LA Knight. Both members of The Bloodline had singles matches in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023.

Solo Sikoa was victorious in his singles premium live event debut against John Cena after multiple Samoan Spike. Meanwhile, Reigns closed the show with a win over LA Knight after successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

