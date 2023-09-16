"The only right answer" - Fans name recently returned WWE Superstar as Rhea Ripley's next challenger

The WWE Universe has named a recently returned star as the next challenger for Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio was banned from ringside following his interference at Payback, and Rodriguez appeared to be on her way to becoming the new champion.

However, Nia Jax returned to the company and attacked the challenger ringside. Ripley was able to capitalize on the attack and connected with the Riptide for the pinfall victory. However, Jax attacked the Women's World Champion after the match and posed over her as RAW went off the air.

A wrestling fan wondered on social media who Ripley's next opponent should be and Nia Jax's name was mentioned the most. Other superstars suggested were Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and former TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

WWE star Rhea Ripley on how she balances relationships with Buddy Matthews and Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently shared how she can maintain her real-life relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews at the same time as her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

The bizarre relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley has become one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE television. Ripley has helped Mysterio become a huge star, and fans have grown captivated by the duo's on-screen relationship. However, in real life, she recently got engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 26-year-old shared that it is pretty easy to do both because Buddy Matthews has no issue with her storyline in The Judgment Day.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works." [2:01 – 2:35]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has been dominant so far as Women's World Champion. Only time will tell which WWE RAW superstar steps up to The Eradicator next and challenges her for the title.

