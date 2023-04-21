"The only right answer" - WWE Universe wants AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, or LA Knight to challenge for a top championship at Night of Champions

The WWE Universe wants AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, or LA Knight to challenge for the United States Championship at Night of Champions.

The title is currently held by Austin Theory, who has successfully defended the belt against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. He won the title at the Survivor Series premium live event by dethroning Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match involving Bobby Lashley.

Taking to Twitter, a large portion of fans claimed that Styles, Knight, and Dominik are the perfect candidates to challenge for the US Title in Saudi Arabia. Fans also want Montez Ford to step up as a potential challenger.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Fazcoasters @Fazcoasters @reigns_era AJ Styles if he's ready to return by then @reigns_era AJ Styles if he's ready to return by then

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about LA Knight's booking in WWE

LA Knight has suffered a handful of losses in recent months. He was recently beaten by Xavier Woods.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette claimed that Knight was buried by the WWE creative team. He said:

"So it's Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight, and I must admit that this is what really deflated me for the rest of the program. It was 20 minutes into the show before the bell rang for the first match and I wrote at the top, I said, so they've buried LA Knight... If [he] wins a match, are they gonna have balloons and confetti drop from the ceiling? Because it's almost never happened before,"

He added:

"Xavier Woods rolls him up and pulls his tights, 1-2-3. And I just threw my hands up in the air, I give up. That's a great finish if your heel is over. But since he is portrayed as a complete and total loser who when you do see him gets his a** kicked and you don't see him more often than you do see him, à la WrestleMania, then what the f**k is this?"

Knight's latest big victory on WWE television was against Rey Mysterio. It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans to push him.

