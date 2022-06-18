"He smoked him!" - The Rock allegedly got outran by a WWE Legend in a race (Exclusive)

"Road Dogg" Brian James has revealed that Billy Gun once outran The Rock in a race back during their time on the WWE roster.

James and Vince Russo have discussed several epic stories on the inaugural episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast. During the show, Russo admitted that Billy Gunn was the most outstanding athlete he ever worked with, and Road Dogg proceeded to agree with the former WWE writer.

Dogg recalled that Gunn and The Rock once got into a heated argument regarding who the better athlete amongst the two superstars was. Road Dogg revealed the details of the incident and said that his iconic tag team partner "smoked" Dwayne Johnson in a Gold's Gym parking lot.

"Yeah, I don't disagree with that. I watched him outrun The Rock. Billy was wearing Hi-Tec boots. They were unlaced, and they were going into the gym, and Rocky, and he got into some kind of little argument," revealed Road Dogg. "They were always over who was the better athlete. Dude, he smoked Rocky in the parking lot of a Gold's gym. I don't know what city it was; I mean, he smoked him!" [7:48 - 8:23]

Road Dogg on helping other WWE stars become better performers

As we noted earlier, Vince Russo stated that Road Dogg's effortless work on the microphone helped Billy Gunn become a more confident performer in WWE. While Dogg didn't discredit Gunn's skill set, he stated that he faced a similar experience when teaming up with Jeff Jarrett.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion spoke about his infectious on-screen energy and discussed how performers improve faster when they help each other.

"Look, I would argue the same, not confidence with Jeff Jarrett, I think we've got to pick a different word there because he was always confident, but I think we're together, Jeff's different, and I think Billy is the same way," Road Dogg continued. "I don't know if that's me; it might be the energy. If that's me, then thank you, Lord, for letting me work like that, but you know, it could be a collaboration. We can help each other out, but I appreciate you saying that." [6:50 -7:15]

During the debut edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," Road Dogg also opened up about why Sasha Banks might not benefit from leaving WWE. Here's what the legendary superstar had to say.

