Legend does not think Sasha Banks will benefit from leaving WWE (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, believes Sasha Banks should stay with WWE.

Banks and Naomi’s futures have been hotly debated since they were indefinitely suspended by the company last month. Although the news has not yet been confirmed by WWE, Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported this week that The Boss recently received her release.

James left the company in January after working as a producer and writer for several years. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, the Hall of Famer questioned how WWE will address Banks and Naomi’s statuses.

“I do think they don’t make these decisions without thinking about them,” James said. “So right, wrong or indifferent, they made this decision for some reason. The bigger question here is what does this do for Sasha Banks? What about Naomi? Is Naomi gonna stay on? Is she gonna be punished for this at all?” [10:08-10:28]

Banks and Naomi walked out during the May 16 episode of RAW after expressing concerns about the direction of their characters. Later that week, they were suspended and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

James has no doubts about Banks’ ability as a performer. However, he does not understand the logic behind her reported departure.

“Look, she’s a great worker, but nobody’s stronger than the machine, man,” James continued. “The machine runs. She had a bit-part in the show. That’s cool, but what after this? She goes and makes some money? Okay… I don’t know. I don’t know if this is all legit, if she’s really gone, and I don’t know how this benefits her professionally at all.” [10:56-11:22]

In the video above, James gives his in-depth take on Banks’ walkout and what might happen if she joins AEW.

Brian James discusses Sasha Banks’ possible future outside of wrestling

The Boss is one of a select few WWE Superstars to have crossed over into the world of acting in recent years. Using her real name, Mercedes Varnado, she starred in two episodes of “The Mandalorian” in 2020.

James added that Sasha Banks, who is the cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg, should pursue more acting roles if she wants a break from wrestling.

“I thought I had some pull [working backstage in WWE], but the perks are limited,” James said. “Just because Snoop’s her uncle [cousin] and just because she was in The Mandalorian, if she’s got acting chops… heck yeah, run after it, man, chase that dream, because it ain’t gonna chase you back.” [11:44-12:01]

Alternatively, if Banks remains in the wrestling business with another company, James believes she will experience the same frustrations that she did in WWE.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Sasha Banks stay with WWE? Yes No 7 votes so far