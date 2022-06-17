"You took your ball and went home?" - WWE legend on Sasha Banks possibly joining AEW (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg in WWE, has explained why it would not make sense for Sasha Banks to sign with AEW.

The 30-year-old was indefinitely suspended by WWE last month after she and Naomi walked out of an episode of RAW due to creative frustrations. Earlier this week, Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported that The Boss has received her release from the company.

James discussed the situation on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo. The WWE Hall of Famer gave his brutally honest take on Banks’ walkout and the possibility of her joining All Elite Wrestling.

“Okay, so she goes over to this other wrestling company, makes a ton of money, and somebody is still making the creative decisions and she may still disagree with them,” said James. “And if that’s what all this thing is about, my whole philosophy is wow, we’ve got bigger fish to fry than the wrestling booker creative you didn’t like, so you took your ball and went home? I don’t know. That’s how I feel, but I’m old school and I’m a cynical, you know, whatever!” [12:05-12:31]

Brian James discusses the competition Sasha Banks would face in AEW

The WrestleMania 37 main-eventer allegedly had an issue with WWE failing to treat her and Naomi’s Women’s Tag Team Championship reign seriously enough.

If reports about Sasha Banks’ exit are true, James expects her to face similar creative frustrations in any wrestling company she works for.

“To me, the moving of a high-caliber talent, which Sasha is, I’ll give her credit for that, moving to AEW from WWE, it’s kind of old news now.” James continued, “People’s contracts run out, they think the grass is always greener on the other side. They go over there and guess what? Not only is there 100 talent that you have to compete with to stand out and try to be the best, now there’s 170 talent that you have to compete with and try to be the best.” [10:29-10:55]

As James referenced, a large number of wrestlers have joined AEW after leaving WWE. Athena/Ember Moon, Buddy Matthews/Buddy Murphy, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, and Toni Storm are among the former WWE stars who debuted in AEW in 2022.

