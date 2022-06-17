"I never wrote a word you said" - Vince Russo says legendary star came up with his own WWE scripts (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that "Road Dogg" Brian James wrote his own promos when they worked together in WWE. Road Dogg rose to prominence during the Attitude Era when Vince Russo was the head writer of WWE.

The duo appeared together on the inaugural episode of "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast for Sportskeeda Wrestling. During the show, Vince Russo commended Road Dogg's creative instincts and noted that the WWE Hall of Famer never needed a writer during his heyday.

While Russo developed promos for multiple WWE Superstars, Brian James was one of the select few talents who didn't need his help.

"Bro, the one thing I never realized that I really saw this week, and I guarantee you, nobody has spoken to you about this before," said Vince Russo. "You come down, bro, everybody says, 'Vince Russo loves to take credit for everything. I never wrote a word you said! I've said that a million times. I never wrote a word you said!" [5:20 - 5:43]

Vince Russo also appreciated Road Dogg's qualities as a wrestling performer. Brian James and Billy Gunn, collectively known as the New Age Outlaws, are amongst the greatest tag teams of all time.

Despite their accolades as a tag team, Russo felt that Road Dogg's confidence on the microphone rubbed off on Billy Gunn and made the latter a more compelling star.

"But here's what I saw and loved. You guys come out, 'Oh, you didn't know,' bro, your confidence with that microphone, you are so in your element and in your zone. But here's what I saw, bro, just being with you, Billy's level of confidence went from here to here," added Russo. [5:46 - 6:10]

Vince Russo recalls Road Dogg's efforts to get TV time in WWE

Like many wrestlers, Road Dogg also found it challenging to get a spot on TV early in his WWE career. Vince Russo said that despite not having any creative direction, Road Dogg often approached him backstage regarding new storyline ideas.

The tag team legend was adamant about getting an opportunity to showcase his skills, and Vince Russo specifically liked his persistence.

"I remember when you were doing nothing, and every freaking TV bro, you would grab me, 'Vince, you've got five minutes? You've got to find me something.' And bro, what that did was, every time I was writing, you were back here because you were so persistent, respectable, you just wanted an opportunity and a chance," continued the former WWE personality. "As a writer, it was always here (at the back of his head)." [4:30 - 5:00]

