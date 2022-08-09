"This is where it all began" - The Rock announces new TV series featuring legendary wrestlers 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has announced a new professional wrestling series for Vice TV.

He recently served as the first-ever "Master of Ceremonies" for Shark Week with the Discovery network, along with his Seven Bucks Productions company.

The 50-year-old announced today on Twitter that Seven Bucks Productions will be teaming with Vice TV for a new wrestling series titled 'Tales From The Territories'. The show will debut on Vice TV on October 4th.

The Rock narrated a video promo and said the series will bring people back to the golden age of professional wrestling. Abdullah The Butcher and Bret Hart will be featured in the show.

"This is where it all began, canvas, rope, and steel. The fabled squared circle. Travel to the golden age of professional wrestling when the industry was divided into local territories. When wrestlers lived and breathed their characters 24/7, risked their lives to protect the wrestling business, and fought for real, inside and outside of the ring. It was the wild wild west of pro wrestling. You know their names, but you have no idea where they came from. Bone chilling tales of triumph, violence, and perseverance told by the legends who lived them." (00:01 - 00:40)

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



Our



Legendary stories told by the legends themselves.



‘TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES’

OCT 4 on

#kayfabeDNA @VICETV Pro wrestling will always be a core passion and love of mine.Our @SevenBucksProd partners w/ @ViceTV to bring you a NEW ELECTRIFYING wrestling series.Legendary stories told by the legends themselves.‘TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES’OCT 4 on Pro wrestling will always be a core passion and love of mine.Our @SevenBucksProd partners w/ @ViceTV to bring you a NEW ELECTRIFYING wrestling series.Legendary stories told by the legends themselves. ‘TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES’OCT 4 on @VICETV#kayfabeDNA https://t.co/SHP0j7tZ6V

The Rock is the biggest actor in Hollywood at the moment and is starring in the upcoming Warner Bros. film Black Adam, which is scheduled to be released on October 21st.

The Rock on why he is bringing back the XFL

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon twice tried to provide an alternative football league with the XFL but failed each time. The Rock joined ESPN's Get Up earlier this year to discuss relaunching the league in February 2023.

He said he wished that this iteration of the league existed during his playing career and hopes more players get to have their dreams come true in the XFL.

"I would have loved to have played for the XFL if the XFL was around when I was coming out of college. I would have loved to have played for the XFL, especially under this new iteration of the XFL,” he said. “New ownership where we want to create a league of culture, a league of innovation. At the end of the day, I got involved with the XFL and became an XFL owner with Dany to help players’ dreams come true. It is to make player’s dreams come true, and to grow the game of football.” [H/T to Wrestling Inc]

Will you watch 'Tales from the Territories' on Vice TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali