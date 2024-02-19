The Rock apparently confirms betrayal rumors after possible lie in controversial WWE appearance

The Rock is in the middle of his WWE return and is already in the center of a controversy following his most recent appearance on SmackDown. While he joined The Bloodline, his gesture with his fingers, as well as pointing at Roman Reigns during his promo, appeared to hint at the fact that he could be betraying The Bloodline leader.

During the most recent episode of the blue brand, The Rock pointed at Roman Reigns, when saying that he would make sure to do all he could in his power to ensure that 'you' walked out of WrestleMania as the loser. While he was apparently addressing Rhodes in this promo, he was pointing at Reigns.

Also, when they raised their fingers to the sky as a group, The Rock's sign differed, once again leading fans to speculate that he would be betraying Roman.

In a message on X/Twitter, after the appearance sparked rumors, instead of setting nerves at ease, The Great One has now added further sparks to the controversy. He has now tweeted out a message that apparently confirms he was lying during the segment.

He apparently called himself the devil, saying that he always spoke the truth, even when he was lying.

"He’s back. Greatness sins. Devil disrupts. Always speaks the truth. Even when he lies. Record setting crowd. Thank you SALT LAKE CITY. Mana. Energy. Eruption. Chills. ~ People’s Champ #SmackDown @wwe @tkogrp."

Given that he said that he was speaking the truth even when he was lying, there is speculation that he meant he was truthful about making sure that someone would leave WrestleMania as the loser, but instead of Rhodes, he could have actually meant Reigns.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes have yet to confront one another since the slap

It's almost been ten days since the slap heard around the world, that officially turned The Rock heel for the first time in two decades. While slapping Cody for seeming disrespect to his family, The Great One confirmed that he was not the one peddling to fans any longer.

The two have not yet confronted one another since that night, and it remains to be seen when they do so, in the buildup to WrestleMania.