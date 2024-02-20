The Rock breaks character ahead of WWE RAW; takes to social media

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has sent a message ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Great One was present as the Grand Marshal at this weekend's NASCAR event, the Daytona 500. Despite his current on-screen bad guy persona in WWE, The Rock took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming story from the event.

He recounted a conversation with someone at the event who mentioned his high school football coach, Jody Cwick. The Rock reflected on how he had profoundly impacted his life, advising him to join the football team after The Rock got arrested at 15.

"Crazy moment here. You’ll see at the end, I’m shooting a cellphone vid for a guy - he gets my attention, by yelling my old high school in Pennsylvania (Freedom) and mentioning my high school football coach, Jody Cwick. The last time I got arrested at 15, Jody said 'hey stop getting arrested and come play football for me'. I did. And it changed my life. He changed my life. You’ll see me look up and point, and and say 'rest in peace, I love you brother,'" The Rock shared.

Eric Bischoff is having a 'hard time' with The Rock's new WWE character

Despite not being the original plan, The Rock has embraced being a bad guy since returning to WWE.

On a recent episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff expressed difficulty accepting The Great One as a villain. Despite this, he mentioned giving him the benefit of the doubt and expressed a willingness to see how the storyline unfolds.

"Let's see how it plays out. I'm having a hard time. My visceral reaction is: ew, why? No. But, look, he's an amazing performer and if that's what Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has decided that's what he wants to do, then I would definitely give him the benefit of the doubt. Let's see where it goes," Bischoff said.

Now that The Rock is officially part of The Bloodline, fans are excited to see how things play out leading up to Wrestlemania 40.

Now that The Rock is officially part of The Bloodline, fans are excited to see how things play out leading up to Wrestlemania 40.