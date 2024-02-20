"Why?" - WWE Hall of Famer left puzzled by The Rock's current character

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently discussed his impressions of The Rock's current character.

After a surprising turn of events at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, where The Rock shockingly slapped Cody Rhodes, and his subsequent joining of The Bloodline last Friday, The Rock has officially become a bad guy.

In a recent episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff expressed his difficulty in watching The Rock take on the role of a villain. Despite his reservations, Bischoff acknowledged that if that's the direction The Great One wants to take, he would give him the benefit of the doubt and see how the storyline unfolds.

"Let's see how it plays out. I'm having a hard time. My visceral reaction is: ew, why? No. But, look, he's an amazing performer and if that's what Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has decided that's what he wants to do, then I would definitely give him the benefit of the doubt. Let's see where it goes," Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Rock had a message for the fans after WWE SmackDown

During last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns officially announced The Rock as the newest member of The Bloodline.

Following the show, The Rock sent a message to the WWE Universe, explaining that they were booing him as he was speaking the truth. He urged them to quiet down and simply enjoy the journey that he was taking them on.

"Breaking attendance records. Cookin’ cities. You boo because it’s the truth. Shut your mouth and enjoy the ride, the Rock’s gonna take your candy as**s on. #Smackdown #ThePeoplesShow #PeoplesChamp," The Rock wrote.

With Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes officially announced for WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Rock moving forward.

