The Rock breaks silence after major non-WWE appearance

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to break his silence after making a massive appearance outside WWE. This appearance was for The Brahma Bull's new movie, The Smashing Machine.The Rock is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Although The Final Boss has shifted his career mainly to Hollywood, he still makes sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. The People's Champion's last appearance on WWE TV came at the Elimination Chamber 2025.Dwayne Johnson recently made a huge appearance on the NPR Fresh Air podcast to discuss his wrestling career and his new movie, The Smashing Machine. This film is based on the life of MMA legend Mark Kerr. Rocky has been receiving widespread praise from critics and fans for his role as Kerr. Following his appearance on the podcast, The Great One took to Instagram to break his silence.The Rock wrote that he had fun talking to NPR Fresh Air's Terry Gross about several topics, including the injuries he has had throughout his wrestling career.&quot;Enjoyed my time spent with @NPRFreshAir’s Terry Gross. We covered a lot of life topics - from a few of my most brutal injuries to always listening to our inner voice that whispers what our next move should be. It was a good chat 🥃 @NPR @a24 #thesmashingmachine,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE star The Rock addressed The Smashing Machine's opening weekend collectionsAccording to a recent report, The Rock's new movie, The Smashing Machine, opened to an underwhelming response at the box office as the film only collected $5.9 million in its opening weekend.Following this report, the WWE legend took to Instagram to address this rumor. The Brahma Bull highlighted that in the world of movie making, one cannot control the &quot;box office results,&quot; but the actor's performance can always be controlled, which he believed was more important.&quot;In our storytelling world, you can't control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity,&quot; Rocky wrote.Many fans want The Rock back on WWE TV before his former rival, John Cena's retirement at the end of 2025. It will be interesting to see what The Final Boss has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.