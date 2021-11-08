The Rock makes substantial changes to movie set safety following Alec Baldwin error

Former WWE champion The Rock recently talked about the changes he has made on all the projects produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions, after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.

Speaking to Variety at Wednesday night’s premiere of his recent film Red Notice in Los Angeles, the Hollywood star spoke about the incident that happened on the set of Rust and how he changed safety protocols for his company moving forward.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all. We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs,”- The Rock said. (H/T- Variety)

The Rock also stated that he was on the phone with his crew just a few hours after the news confirming Hutchins' death on the set of Rust came out.

“I love the movie business. There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we’re proud of that. But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together,”- The Great One added.

“Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it,” - The Rock continued.

Variety @Variety Dwayne Johnson Pledges To Stop Using Real Guns On His Productions, Following ‘Rust’ Tragedy (EXCLUSIVE) variety.com/2021/film/news… Dwayne Johnson Pledges To Stop Using Real Guns On His Productions, Following ‘Rust’ Tragedy (EXCLUSIVE) variety.com/2021/film/news…

Red Notice, The Rock's upcoming Netflix film, stars three of the world's most famous people: Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The film had a limited theatrical released on November 5, 2021 before digitally debuting on the platform on November 12, 2021.

When did The Rock start his company Seven Bucks Productions?

Seven Bucks Productions was co-created and founded by Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia in 2012. The company was named after the amount of money The Rock had in his pocket after being dismissed from the Canadian Football League in 1995 before signing with the World Wrestling Federation.

Variety @Variety #RedNotice producer Dany Garcia weighs in on a possible sequel to the new film: "With Seven Bucks Productions, it's almost like franchise is just part of our conversation. But we're also smart enough to say, 'Let's see how everything goes.'" bit.ly/3ELUZmi #RedNotice producer Dany Garcia weighs in on a possible sequel to the new film: "With Seven Bucks Productions, it's almost like franchise is just part of our conversation. But we're also smart enough to say, 'Let's see how everything goes.'" bit.ly/3ELUZmi https://t.co/vb3020YAXm

The company has produced some of the greatest movies of the decade and has exciting projects such as Black Adam and Red Notice lined up.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment has also been nominated for People's Choice Awards in various categories, including Male Movie Star of the year 2021 for his movie Jungle Cruise which is also co-produced by his company.

Edited by Ryan K Boman