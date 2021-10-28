The Rock nominated for multiple people's choice awards

Former WWE champion The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) has achieved great heights since he left WWE for Hollywood all those years ago. He is currently one of the highest-paid actors globally and has won multiple awards for his on-screen presence.

NBC and E! recently revealed the nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards for 40 different categories. The Rock has been nominated in various categories, including Male Movie Star of the year 2021 for his movie Jungle Cruise, where he will be going head-to-head against fellow WWE star John Cena for F9.

The Brahma Bull is also nominated for The Comedy Movie Star of the year category. He is nominated for Male TV Star of the year and Comedy TV Star of the year for Young Rock.

Apart from all these awards, The Rock is also nominated for the Social Star of the year as well for his Instagram prowess. All awards will be decided with votes received from people online or via Twitter.

The voting lines will be open till November 17 at 11:59 PM ET. Being one of the most popular actors in the world, it looks like the former WWE Champion will certainly walk out with a few People's choice awards in his bag.

Will The Rock return to WWE?

Whilst The Rock has attained massive success as a Hollywood star, his roots always lie in WWE. This is where he made his name and became a global phenomenon. So it's no surprise that fans will always want to see him return to the squared circle for one more match.

The Brahma Bull was rumored to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38. Reports had even emerged that he would be returning to WWE at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view to set up the mega clash.

However, as of this writing, it looks like those plans have been pushed back further, with Brock Lesnar most likely replacing him. However, it has to be noted that nothing is set in stone, and the card is always subject to change.

How many People's Choice Awards do you think The Rock will bag this year? Do you think he will return to WWE anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

