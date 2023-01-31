The Rock comments on NFL Superstar using his famous catchphrase after huge championship game victory

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently praised NFL Superstar Travis Kelce from The Kansas City Chiefs for using his famous catchphrase after winning the AFC Championship game.

The Rock became a global phenomenon during the Attitude Era of WWE, where The Great One was well-regarded for his promo skills. One phrase that has stood out is "jabroni." The eight-time WWE Champion has used the phrase numerous times to insult his opponents.

Years later, The Great One's gift for jab continues to have an influence on popular culture. The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

Following the game, Chiefs star Travis Kelce grabbed a microphone and told Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval, who previously took shots at the Chiefs, to know his role and shut his mouth. He also called the mayor a "jabroni."

This caught the attention of The Rock, who praised Kelce for having the fire to bring his famous words to life.

"My boy Trav out here cuttin’ Rock promos with the [fire emoi]. Super bowl bound!!"

Check out the tweet below:

The Rock is preparing for the re-launch of the XFL

While The Rock may not be returning to the wrestling ring anytime soon, even though the WWE Universe is anxious to see him back, that doesn't mean he's not remaining busy. The Great One is currently shooting a new film for Netflix, and is preparing for the re-launch of The XFL.

The former world champion, along with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, led the consortium that purchased the XFL out of bankruptcy. He recently hyped up the 2023 season by sharing ticket information on his Twitter. Kickoff for the XFL begins on February 18.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



Our



The spring league of GRIT and PASSION- kicks off with our OPENING WEEKEND 2/18!



Click the link to get your game tix NOW!



bit.ly/xfltix



I'll see you opening weekend



#XFL

#54 3rd x’s a charm - here we go🤞🏾Our @XFL2023 game tickets are AVAILABLE NOWThe spring league of GRIT and PASSION- kicks off with our OPENING WEEKEND 2/18!Click the link to get your game tix NOW!I'll see you opening weekend#54 3rd x’s a charm - here we go🤞🏾🏈 🚨 Our @XFL2023 game tickets are AVAILABLE NOW 🚨The spring league of GRIT and PASSION- kicks off with our OPENING WEEKEND 2/18!Click the link to get your game tix NOW! bit.ly/xfltixI'll see you opening weekend 🏈#XFL #54 https://t.co/fb8BbrIDzX

The Great One was heavily rumored to return at the recently concluded Royal Rumble event. Expectations were high that he would come back at the end of the show to have a showdown with Roman Reigns. The two men have been rumored to face each other at WrestleMania 39.

However, it now seems unlikely since The Brahma Bull has reportedly opted out of the Show of Shows due to not being in proper in-ring shape.

What is your favorite Rock catchphrase? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes