The Rock drops major tease; claims “something BIG is coming”

WWE SmackDown is set to be hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah tonight, and The Rock is booked for the show. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will mark his first appearance since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff presser last Thursday night.

At the event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cody Rhodes declared his challenge to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He also made an enemy out of The Great One.

Ahead of SmackDown, Rock took to X, teasing something for February 19. This may have been a hint at a swerve being planned for The American Nightmare, who seems hellbent on proving his family name is right up there with the best of the wrestling business.

"Something BIG is coming," notified The Rock.

Before Rhodes made his choice at the presser, Roman Reigns chose The Brahma Bull as his WrestleMania XL challenger. The latter proclaimed that it would be the biggest main event in the history of The Showcase of Immortals. As far as the audiences are concerned, though, Cody Rhodes taking down The Tribal Chief is what they paid their tickets for.

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL?

While The American Nightmare's quest to become the face of WWE is a worthy main event on The Grandest Stage, The Great One's in-ring return is an easy rival. Throw in the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who has not headlined a WrestleMania before, barring the 2015 edition in which he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event contest.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a tag team main event is pitched for Night One. If the bout were to happen, then Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would be pulling double duty at the event, as Rollins, too, is defending his World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the upcoming titular match at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

"He (The Rock) did pitch the idea of the Reigns & Rock vs. Rhodes & Rollins match for night one. So that was his idea if that is how it turns out."

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still a high-profile contest WWE has in its back pocket, and the company knows this. The anticipated clash is likely being saved for a future event.

