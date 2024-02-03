First-time-ever challenge for Roman Reigns is being considered for major event in 2024 - Report

This past Saturday night, Roman Reigns retained his belt against three of WWE's most reliable and bankable superstars. The Tribal Chief is still the centerpiece of the company, a commodity that could continue to carry the torch into the Netflix era in 2025.

Considering the deal TKO struck with Netflix, arguably the biggest match the Stamford-based wrestling promotion can produce today - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns - could be saved for WrestleMania 41. However, the wrestler-turned-actor has seemingly been advocating for the bout to happen this year at the Show of Shows. Evidently, he has even dropped hints on several promotional interviews of late.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE is looking to lock the first-time-ever contest for a Saudi Arabia show later this year. The internal belief is that the government could offer higher financial compensation to both the company and The Rock.

Following Cody's win at Royal Rumble, it seemed certain that Reigns vs. Rhodes II was the main event of WrestleMania 40. But on RAW, in a sudden turn of events, WWE also teased The American Nightmare facing World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Meltzer believes this was done aiming at a "big rating" when the Royal Rumble winner eventually makes it official.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins: the WrestleMania Main Event dilemma

There are many fans and contemporaries who can see things both ways, as opinions have been flooding on social media since Seth Rollins brought up some valid points on Monday night.

Furthermore, The Visionary has been pushing for the match at the Show of Shows on X, so much so that some among the WWE Universe feel "embarrassed" that the champion is clamoring for the challenge.

After spending an entire year with the stink of losing the main event of WrestleMania against The Tribal Chief, Cody Rhodes is finally ready to challenge the SmackDown champion once again. But with the ongoing mess of a situation the global juggernaut is facing, including several top names likely not going to be part of the spectacle, WWE has a difficult puzzle to solve in the next few weeks.

