"You are flirting at this point," "Seth stop embarrassing me" - Fans are puzzled by Seth Rollins' recent Twitter activity 

Fans have been left confused by the recent Twitter activity of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Visionary has been clamoring for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes to challenge him at WrestleMania 40 rather than Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Following his second Rumble win in a row last Saturday night, Cody made his intentions clear to challenge Reigns at The Show of Shows. However, things took an unexpected turn on RAW this week when Rollins confronted The American Nightmare and laid out reasons why the latter must challenge him instead.

While it seemed that Cody Rhodes would face The Tribal Chief at Mania 40, Seth Rollins' addition to the story has now shaken up things, and it remains to be seen who Cody ultimately challenges. Over the last couple of days, the World Heavyweight Champion has been actively trying to convince Cody to face him.

His most recent tweet has generated considerable attention from fans, with most saying Cody Rhodes wasn't interested in challenging him at WrestleMania 40.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer compares Seth Rollins to Shawn Michaels

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer lavished praise on The Visionary, going as far as to say he was this generation's Shawn Michaels.

Dreamer also pointed out Rollins' eclectic sense of fashion and added that he could easily switch between a heel and a babyface character.

"I've said this before, and I'll say it again. I'll say it also publicly. Seth Rollins is this generation's Shawn Michaels. I've lived both generations. I have seen Shawn Michaels tear it up with The Undertaker, tear it up with Mankind, tear it up with Bret Hart, tear it up with Steve Austin, and then [the] same thing with Seth. He will have a different match with everybody. Also his outfits, his flamboyance, he could turn heel in a second, he could be loved in a second," said Tommy Dreamer.

Even if Seth Rollins is unable to convince Cody Rhodes to challenge him at WrestleMania 40, he could still have a marquee match at The Grandest Stage of Them All against some other big name on the roster.

Do you think The American Nightmare should agree to the World Heavyweight Champion's offer? If not Cody, who do you see challenging Rollins for the gold at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

