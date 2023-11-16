The Rock should not end Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship run for a simple reason, explains veteran (Exclusive)

While the Rock certainly has enough star power to take on Roman Reigns and actually come out on top, a WWE Hall of Famer believes it should not happen.

The Tribal Chief has heralded a new age for the Stamford-based promotion since rising to the top of the food chain. His absolute dominance has led to him being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over a thousand days already, a record that cannot be taken lightly. However, this has also led to the problem of finding a suitable opponent for him that can take him down convincingly.

While an idea for the Rock to face Reigns had been discussed before, Teddy Long believes that this is not a solution. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"Well, here's what you gotta look at too, you know. When Rock leaves there, Rock is going back to Hollywood. Why would you put the title on Rock? That ain't it, you know what I mean. He could be involved, but having him beat Roman, that's not it." [2:33 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer also commented on the state of The Bloodline today

While The Bloodline has been on a roll for a significant time, Teddy Long feels the story has slowed down lately.

On the same episode of Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer questioned the future plans for the stable. He also made it clear that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens needed to be focussed on.

"I think some of those guys that were involved in that, I think they are maybe in limbo. That means that right now, they may be trying to figure out just exactly what they want to do with each one of them. Do they wanna start something else? So, I think right now, it's depending on creative. Once they get something going for these guys, especially Sami Zayn, he's the guy you gotta do something with. He busted his a**, you know what I mean, great guy. Kevin Owens, another guy... So, it's basically left up to creative." [0:55 onwards]

Expand Tweet

What is next for The Bloodline in WWE? Only time will tell, but the fans are sure signed up for the journey.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube videos using quotes from the article.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer