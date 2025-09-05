The Rock finally breaks silence in emotional post after breaking down in tears

The Rock has now broken the silence after breaking down in tears in a recent video. He has spoken up about his thoughts surrounding the situation.The first screening of the star's movie, The Smashing Machine, recently aired at the Venice Film Festival. It obtained a spectacular reaction, with the movie receiving a 15-minute standing ovation from those present. It saw The Rock break down in tears.The Rock sent a post on Instagram, where he spoke about his dreams and how they were things that had to be put in context. He said that they often imagined scenarios in their minds, but what had happened with The Smashing Machine was beyond anything that he had imagined and that his heart was having a hard time taking it all in.He said that he had been moved to his core, as had everyone else involved. He finished off by thanking those at the Venice Film Festival.&quot;I feel like dreams are something we can contextualize. We imagine things and scenarios in our minds. This was far beyond my imagination and something my heart had a hard time comprehending. We were all deeply moved to our core. Benny, Emily, Mark, and myself. Thank you Venice Film Festival 🇮🇹❤️🙏🏾 #smashingmachine,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rock has completely changed his iconic look recently and may not be returning to WWEThe Brahma Bull made the call to slim down and lose his highly muscled look recently. In recent pictures, he looked completely different on the red carpet.The star's iconic look, that he's had and only added to since his days in WWE, finally changed, with the star changing his look completely with this new slim version.Given that he has stepped away from his wrestling persona, as well as his look, it may be clear that the star never plans to enter a WWE ring again.Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.