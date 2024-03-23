The Rock firing 2 major WWE names and making their lives a living hell for personal reasons is possible, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes The Rock could fire Triple H and Shawn Michaels from WWE in an act of revenge. The legend in question is BWO member Stevie Richards.

While The Brahma Bull returned to the company a few months ago to join TKO's board of directors, Triple H has been the Chief Content Officer for nearly two years. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. He is also in charge of NXT.

The Rock and the two D-Generation X members had legitimate heat earlier in their careers as in-ring competitors in WWE. Triple H even acknowledged the heat during the recent episode of "WWE Rivals." The said episode covered the rivalry between The Game and The Brahma Bull. Nevertheless, Hunter claimed they had already buried the hatchet.

On Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, Stevie Richards discussed whether The Rock might fire Triple H and Shawn Michaels as a receipt for what they had allegedly done to him during his early days in the company.

"[He's got a history with these two guys who absolutely made his life misrable. Is that ever fogotten?] I don't think so. And I think it shouldn't be forgotten in one way. Hunter and Shawn are really no different. There's still patterns of behavior that stem from The Kliq, stem from them doing what they did to other talents. So, if you're looking at, like, Rock with a personal vendetta, yeah, maybe. But even more so for business, to eliminate these guys that are going to have a pattern of behavior, same with the stooges that are producers, same thing with [Michael] Hayes and Bruce [Prichard], and anybody else from the old guard, the old way of doing things, they just need to go," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"So, maybe it's nothing personal but there's probably a little bit of more sweetness that Rock's gonna taste off of the fact he gets that receipt after 25 years, maybe more. (...) Imagine those two guys finally getting 'best luck in your future endeavors' or maybe even worse. Remember what they did to Shane Douglas by making him starve. And he made like $1,400 there because The Kliq was really coming down and starving him out. What if Rock tries to starve Triple H and Shawn or makes their lives a living hell? Which is no better. That's just as bad. He's better off just being the bigger man and letting them go their way. I don't know. That could be equally punishable too. Imagine Shawn and Hunter without wrestling." [From 05:33 to 07:08]

Vince Russo believes Triple H's days in WWE are numbered

The Game joined the Stamford-based company as an in-ring competitor in the mid-1990s. He later became one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, winning 14 WWE World Championships.

Vince McMahon's son-in-law then transitioned into a backstage executive role. He served as the Chief Operation Officer for several years before becoming Chief Content Officer two years ago.

Although many fans and veterans have praised The Game's work as head of Creative, Vince Russo believes his days are numbered in WWE, claiming the 54-year-old is in the "lame-duck seat."

"There is a part of me right now, I feel sympathy for Triple H because, like, to me, right now, he's in the lame-duck seat. Like, he's done. He's done, bro. From a wrestling standpoint, with [The] Rock in that seat, Ari Emanuel does not need Triple H whatsoever," he said on The Brand.

Triple H is currently the only person related to the McMahon family in WWE. While Shane McMahon was let go a few years ago, his sister, Stephanie, resigned from her Chairwoman and Co-CEO position in January 2023. Vince McMahon also left earlier this year amid being sued by a former employee for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.