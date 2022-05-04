"Thrown headfirst into the fire" - The Rock comments on his first match in WWE

The Rock recently took to Twitter to express his excitement for the upcoming episode of Young Rock, which will showcase his first match in WWE.

Young Rock is a show featuring the early days of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The series explores his days as a teenager, football player, and eventual WWE Superstar. It highlights memorable interactions with superstars of the past and his family.

Ahead of its airing, the People's Champion tweeted that the next episode will be his first wrestling match with WWF (now WWE). He also talked about how it felt like being thrown headfirst into the fire as he appeared in front of 15,000 "unmerciful" fans.

"Appreciate everyone’s excitement about tonight’s episode of #YoungRock. The night my life changed. My first ever wrestling match, thrown head first into the fire to 15,000 unmerciful wrestling fans 💀 Tonight’s episode was written by myself, @bfg728 & @hhgarcia41 ENJOY! 8PM @NBC," wrote The Brahma Bull.

You can check out his tweet below:

The show will air on May 3, 2022, with The People's Champion also stating that he was part of the writers for this particular episode.

The Rock teases a possible dream match on Young Rock

Although the Brahma Bull has faced a lot of notable names WWE, such as Triple H, The Undertaker, Stone Cold, and Mick Foley, a match against his cousin Roman Reigns is still a dream for many fans.

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment seems to be aware of this. In a previous episode, the never-before-seen match was teased for WrestleMania.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. https://t.co/tbaIPd7lyC

Dave Meltzer has also previously reported about this match-up, stating that the People's Champion also seemingly wants the feud but is unable to commit to WWE due to his hectic schedule.

"The belief is that Rock wants to do it. They believe that is probably main event, but they are all very aware that there are things that could get in the way and that might not happen, but the working idea is Roman Reigns against Rock for L.A. But, it is not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the plan for months, and months, and months, and nothing has changed. They’re of the opinion that he won’t back out and he really wants it, because time is running out on him," Meltzer said.

It remains to be seen whether a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock will happen at WrestleMania next year.

Edited by Debottam Saha