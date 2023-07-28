Even Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson seeks inspiration from other 'rags to riches' stories from time to time. UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo recently caught The Rock's attention for his selfless deeds after a victory, and footage of the WWE legend's first meeting with the Zimbabwean has now gone viral.

After winning an undercard fight at UFC Vegas 73 in May, Themba Gorimbo revealed that he just had $7 in his bank account before the fight.

The Welterweight would later auction off his fight gear, using the money to install a water pump in his home. The Rock was left amazed by the noble act and, in a heartfelt tweet, recalled the time when, too, faced severe financial problems.

The former WWE champion promised to help and meet Gorimbo, and he certainly lived up to his word. Rock posted a video of his unannounced visit to the UFC fighter, who was visibly at a loss for words and could barely hold back his tears.

The heartwarming clip might, as you can view below, be one of the best things you'd see today, and The Brahma Bull's message should further motivate you to work harder toward your goals:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



He recently won his first fight in the @ufc.



He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won.



He sleeps on a couch in… pic.twitter.com/8QIDa7PJTY We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his storyHe recently won his first fight in the @ufc.He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won.He sleeps on a couch in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Rock is amongst the most generous actors in Hollywood and has shown another example of his reputation by reportedly even gifting Themba a house in Miami.

While he continues to reach new heights in showbiz, when should WWE fans expect The Rock to be involved with wrestling again?

The door is open for a WrestleMania match for The Rock

It's been years since the WWE Universe witnessed one of the most electrifying superstars in wrestling history perform in the ring.

For a long time, the rumors have hinted towards Dwayne Johnson coming back to challenge Roman Reigns, but the match continues to seem like a pipe dream with each passing year.

While the showdown hasn't happened yet, it was reported back in April that WWE and Rock had not ruled out possibly doing something at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-maybe… "Maybe next year?" - Top WWE star comments on a potential The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match

The 51-year-old's hectic schedule might not allow him to make a long-awaited in-ring return, and the belief is that Reigns will focus on different challenges as WWE stretches out an incredibly long title reign.

Would you like to see Rock vs. Reigns happen in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

