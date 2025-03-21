  • home icon
The Rock is gone; he has backed out of WrestleMania & abandoned John Cena, says veteran

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 21, 2025 02:50 GMT
The Rock is no longer connected? (Image credit: WWE.com)

The Rock is no longer a part of WrestleMania and has abandoned John Cena, according to a veteran. He has explained the reason.

Vince Russo joined Dr. Chris Featherstone for this week's edition of Legion of RAW and spoke about the question that fans have been asking ever since John Cena's promo. The Rock was not mentioned, despite the star siding with him. Everyone wondered about the heel turn and alliance with the Final Boss, and Cena decided to address only one part.

This has made Vince Russo think that the Rock has backed out of WrestleMania 41. He said it felt like the Brahma Bull was out, and Cena never explained their alliance. He said there was no revelation about what they had talked about either, making it look like the Final Boss was no longer part of the storyline.

"I swear to God, bro, that's why I'm seriously asking the question, is he out? That's what it feels like. It doesn't make any sense. Cena never explained the relationship, never explained what they talked about, what led to it. Why would you never mention it unless he's no longer a part of it?" Russo said. (34:48 - 35:11)
Fans are still awaiting any confirmation about this matter.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
