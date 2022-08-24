Former WWE Veteran recalls how The Rock helped him find the arena during their early days

AEW star Matt Hardy recalls how The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) helped him find his way to the arena when Johnson went by as 'Rocky Maivia'.

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, with over 300 million followers on Instagram. After leaving professional wrestling, he ventured into his acting career and was featured in different blockbuster movies.

Matt Hardy is a professional wrestling veteran with over two decades of experience. After being unable to compete for tag team gold in AEW, he began feuding with Christian. Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 47-year-old veteran recalled a time when Johnson helped him find a way into the venue for the show:

"He said, 'Hey, what's up guys? You guys alright? You guys know where the arena is?' No, we actually went to the wrong place, we thought we were in a different arena, but we're not there and I don't see the information that we need to go to. He said 'Follow me, I know exactly where we are going, I went there earlier today." (From 1:25 to 1:42)

Later, Johnson helped them enter the arena when security guards weren't able to identify Matt's group. Hardy noted this as one of his most fun The Rock stories from the past.

Seth Rollins recently called out The Rock for a match on Twitter

After years of working in Hollywood, Johnson became an established star, featuring various action-packed entertainers over the years. Before leaving, The Great One was at the top of the card and won multiple world championships.

The Visionary spent quite a year after losing to Cody Rhodes on three separate occasions. Seth Rollins, who is currently feuding with Riddle, sent a message to The Great One after the USA Network tweeted about the superstars. Here's what Rollins had to say:

It would be interesting to see if Johnson ends up facing Rollins instead of Roman Reigns. However, there are rumors about Reigns vs Rock at WrestleMania 39 which takes place in Hollywood.

Do you think The Rock will return for WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

