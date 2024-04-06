The Rock hugs Rikishi before being presented with new WWE championship

The Rock was presented with The People's Championship during the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

Legendary boxer, and arguably the Greatest of All Time, Muhammad Ali was one of the inductees into the 2024 class of the Hall of Fame. The Undertaker had the honor of inducting Ali. He delivered a fitting introduction speech before welcoming Lonnie Ali, the wife of the late Muhammad Ali, to accept the induction on his behalf.

During the speech, Lonnie expressed gratitude to the fans, stating that they were the reason why Muhammad Ali was known as the People's Champ. She recounted a moment from the past when a young wrestler sought permission to use Ali's nickname out of respect, and that wrestler turned out to be none other than The Rock. In recognition of this, she announced that she would present The Rock with The People's Championship.

The Rock made his way out, exchanging hugs with his cousin Rikishi seated at the front row before stepping into the ring. He spoke about Muhammad Ali's influence on him and how he was honored to be dubbed 'The People's Champion' during a time when he was receiving boos in WWE arenas. The Rock graciously accepted the People's Championship.

Expand Tweet

The Final Boss will also be present later during the event as he is set to induct his grandmother Lia Maivia into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you think The People's Champion will prevail on Night One of WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion