Who was Lia Maivia? All about the potential WWE Hall of Famer's contributions to the wrestling industry

Lia Maivia is heavily rumored to be the next WWE Hall of Fame inductee this year. Maivia was an integral component of The Rock's interest in wrestling, taking it up as a career.

Lia Maivia (real name Ofelia Maivia) was married to 'High Chief' Peter Maivia. The couple tied the knot in 1953. The Samoan family is known for their legacy and contributions in laying the foundation of the wrestling industry today. Lia was one of the first few women who dedicated their life to promoting wrestling in those days.

She had a daughter, Mataniufeagaimaleata "Ata" Fitisemanu (aka Ata Johnson) from her first marriage. Lia started getting heavily involved in promoting wrestling following Peter Maivia's passing. She worked with Polynesian Pro Wrestling (PPW), a promotion founded by her husband under the NWA banner. She soon picked up the mannerisms and requirements of the industry, enabling her to gradually build a legacy of her own.

Her grandson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson often reminisces about how she learned the tricks of the trade and was a huge influence in his decision to become a wrestler. Lia Maivia unfortunately suffered a heart attack and passed away in October 2008.

Maivia's impact on the wrestling world, when WWE and other promotions were still in their infant stages, remains unmatched, thus making her potential Hall of Fame induction truly well deserved.

Lia Maivia's influence on The Rock is a pivotal transition in Young Rock

The Rock has never shied away from talking about his struggles growing up. As he gained fame and earned substantially, the WWE star helped his family, especially his mother and grandmother for their role in his life.

In 2021, a sitcom titled Young Rock aired featuring his journey to the ring. All members of his family and popular wrestling stars were recreated in the show, one of the most vital figures being Lia Maivia, portrayed by Ana Tuisila.

The Rock opened up about one incident when his grandmother had been indicted by the FBI and sent back to Samoa. He managed to help her legally make her way back to the USA and found accommodation suitable for her needs.

The Rock is currently in a feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He will team up with Roman Reigns against the two WWE RAW stars at WrestleMania 40. Initially, he had planned to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion next month but the backlash from fans reportedly forced the company to make a detour in the matter.

