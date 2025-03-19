The Rock and John Cena's alliance is "absolutely fantastic" due to multiple reasons, says former WWE Champion

The Rock and John Cena teamed up at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Alongside Travis Scott, the two megastars laid out Cody Rhodes.

Cena won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and earned himself a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. He is aiming to make history by winning his 17th WWE World Championship. The last time he held a major title was back in 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles to win his 16th WWE World Championship. His former rival and WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently weighed in on the Cena-Rock partnership.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, the former WWE Champion stated that the alliance was "absolutely fantastic."

"You've got literally the biggest movie star in the world," JBL said. "I just saw the money list in some magazine about who made the most money last year. At least it was reported that The Rock was the highest at $88 million. He's the biggest star in the world. And then you've got Cena, who's a 16-time World Champion, going to break that record that people thought might never be broken. And then you add in this other super megastar? I mean, this is brilliant. This is absolutely fantastic." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Bill Apter believes John Cena was having second thoughts about his heel turn

Bill Apter discussed John Cena's heel turn and his promo from the recent edition of Monday Night RAW. He thought that the 16-time WWE World Champion was second-guessing his heel turn.

Speaking during a Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter shared his thoughts on the promo:

"What did I think of it? I think it was almost like a shoot. You know, he started off as a heel in the business. Teddy Long won't reveal what this is, but Teddy Long tells me that scene is a heel pretty much in real life. The thing that he did last night was pretty genuine. I don't know that side of him. But what left me kind of like was when Cody came in, you know, you're expecting the run. And Cody was almost screamingly polite to him," Apter said.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will once again come face-to-face on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

