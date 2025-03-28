The Rock and John Cena's potential ally may be an absent massive female WWE star, says veteran

The Rock and John Cena joined forces following the latter's heel turn at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. While many suggested a third person might align with the two legends, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff did not rule out the possibility of it being a huge female superstar in Becky Lynch.

Ad

At Bad Blood last year, The Rock made a surprise return to make a cryptic gesture to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso. The Final Boss counted to three on his hand before making a cutthroat gesture. At Elimination Chamber, the 52-year-old legend made a similar gesture, but with two fingers, to Cena before the latter attacked The American Nightmare. That led many to believe someone else would eventually join forces with The Rock and The Franchise Player.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff was asked whether Becky Lynch could be the third member of Rock and Cena's potential faction. The Man has been absent since May after her contract reportedly expired. Although recent reports suggested she has signed a new deal, she has yet to return to TV. The former RAW General Manager claimed that the former Women's World Champion returning to align with The Final Boss and the 16-time World Champion is possible:

Ad

"That was exciting just to think about. [We can see that one, can't we?] Yeah, what a shocker! But I could also picture it in my head really easy. So, yeah, that's pretty cool. I don't know what you do with [Becky Lynch], but have her at it. I'm sure you're just limited by your own lack of imagination. You come up with something," he said. [From 01:56 to 02:19]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Eric Bischoff thinks another WWE star could be The Rock and John Cena's potential third man

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff also suggested Karrion Kross as a potential ally for The Rock and John Cena. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed the former NXT Champion "needs something."

Meanwhile, the former RAW General Manager pointed out that Kross' character seems a little off and needs to be fine-tuned:

Ad

"Karrion Kross needs something. In my opinion, I mean, I know him, we've said hello to each other once or twice, that's the extent of it, but I just feel something. My instinct tells me something about that guy. But what I've seen of him feels a little bit, forced isn't quite the right word, but his character, to me, feels like it's off about three degrees. It just needs to be fine-tuned a little bit," he said.

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see if any more WWE Superstars will align themselves with The Rock and Cena.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback