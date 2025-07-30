The Rock lied to everyone based on his own words before WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE employee

The Rock was set to play a crucial role in WWE heading into WrestleMania 41, but The Final Boss disappeared from the weekly product before the event. Recently, Tommy Carlucci said Dwayne Johnson seems to be a liar and fooled everyone before the event in Las Vegas.Recently, WWE: Unreal was launched on Netflix, revealing several industry secrets. The documentary was heavily focused on RAW's debut episode on the global platform from WrestleMania 41. In one of the episodes, it was revealed The Rock, Triple H, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Travis Scott were involved in a group text before The Franchise Player's heel turn in Toronto.Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman raised a point where The Rock previously stated he had nothing to do with the storyline heading into WrestleMania 41, but the show counters Johnson's point. Later, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci gave his thoughts on the matter and thinks The Final Boss lied to everyone before the event in Las Vegas.&quot;It's very interesting that you bring that up, coach, because it does make it look like he's a bit of a liar, doesn't it? Like five people on the thread, right? Then they go through this, and you don't see The Rock anymore; it makes him look like a big buffoon in my eyes,&quot; Carlucci said. (From 13:08 to 13:29)Will The Rock appear at WWE SummerSlam 2025?The Rock made a few appearances before WrestleMania 41 and restarted a storyline with Cody Rhodes. However, The Final Boss wanted The American Nightmare to become his champion instead of another match with the second-generation star.The storyline heated up leading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 as Johnson tried his best to make Rhodes turn heel. Instead, it was a massive swerve, and John Cena sold his soul in exchange for the spot and aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott in Toronto.Unfortunately, Johnson made no appearances for the promotion since the angle, and management has distanced The Franchise Player's heel turn from The Final Boss. According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, there's no indication of The Rock showing up at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey.Cody Rhodes' second encounter with John Cena is a Street Fight for the title, and it could've been a perfect time for The Final Boss to return to the Stamford-based promotion.If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.