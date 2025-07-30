  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • The Rock lied to everyone based on his own words before WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE employee

The Rock lied to everyone based on his own words before WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE employee

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 30, 2025 13:00 GMT
The Rock and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Rock and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]

The Rock was set to play a crucial role in WWE heading into WrestleMania 41, but The Final Boss disappeared from the weekly product before the event. Recently, Tommy Carlucci said Dwayne Johnson seems to be a liar and fooled everyone before the event in Las Vegas.

Ad

Recently, WWE: Unreal was launched on Netflix, revealing several industry secrets. The documentary was heavily focused on RAW's debut episode on the global platform from WrestleMania 41. In one of the episodes, it was revealed The Rock, Triple H, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Travis Scott were involved in a group text before The Franchise Player's heel turn in Toronto.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman raised a point where The Rock previously stated he had nothing to do with the storyline heading into WrestleMania 41, but the show counters Johnson's point. Later, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci gave his thoughts on the matter and thinks The Final Boss lied to everyone before the event in Las Vegas.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's very interesting that you bring that up, coach, because it does make it look like he's a bit of a liar, doesn't it? Like five people on the thread, right? Then they go through this, and you don't see The Rock anymore; it makes him look like a big buffoon in my eyes," Carlucci said. (From 13:08 to 13:29)
Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

Will The Rock appear at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The Rock made a few appearances before WrestleMania 41 and restarted a storyline with Cody Rhodes. However, The Final Boss wanted The American Nightmare to become his champion instead of another match with the second-generation star.

The storyline heated up leading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 as Johnson tried his best to make Rhodes turn heel. Instead, it was a massive swerve, and John Cena sold his soul in exchange for the spot and aligned with The Rock and Travis Scott in Toronto.

Ad

Unfortunately, Johnson made no appearances for the promotion since the angle, and management has distanced The Franchise Player's heel turn from The Final Boss. According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, there's no indication of The Rock showing up at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey.

Ad

Cody Rhodes' second encounter with John Cena is a Street Fight for the title, and it could've been a perfect time for The Final Boss to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications