The Rock has made a huge mistake resulting in an injury, reveals WWE veteran

The Rock's mistake has resulted in an injury, a veteran has said. He's revealed what the injury was.

Travis Scott was in the ring when John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes and even participated in the beatdown of the star alongside The Brahma Bull. He appears to now be a part of the storyline with them. However, Jim Cornette pointed out why this was a huge problem.

The legend said that he had slapped Cody Rhodes and busted the eardrum, and that was not only unprofessional, but Scott didn’t belong in the ring with everyone else who’d been there. He said that the pop star was there only because The Rock really liked him. He said that because of The Final Boss bringing him, Cody Rhodes was now injured.

He also said that The Rock only liked him because he was a star to those that The Final Boss aspired to be a star to himself.

“Apparently from what is being reported, who could have known this, Brian, he busted Cody Rhodes’ f***ing eardrum and gave him a black eye with the same slap. There were people not happy, and I was among them, that this clown was standing around with his d**k in his hand, literally once, I saw, in the middle of this angle between these great top pro wrestling stars, just because The Rock likes this guy.” (1:34 – 2:10)

He went on to talk about how the top guy in the company had been nearly deafened.

“He f***ing nearly deafened the most popular wrestler in the company.” (2:27 – 2:32)

It remains to be seen if Travis Scott appears with Cody Rhodes again.

