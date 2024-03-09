The Rock had major input in this year's WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

The Rock reportedly influenced this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which will take place during the WrestleMania weekend. Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano have been announced as inductees for the 2024 Hall of Fame so far.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, The Rock had a lot of input into this year's Hall of Fame. He joined TKO Group Holding's Board of Directors earlier this year and is currently portraying a heel on WWE SmackDown. He has aligned with The Bloodline and acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

The Rock and Roman Reigns have challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40. Rollins and Rhodes stars are scheduled to appear tonight on SmackDown to answer The Bloodline's challenge.

Former WWE writer claims The Rock is not as popular as he used to be

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that The Rock has lost some of his popularity due to his political comments in the past.

Last year, a poll was done that revealed 46% of United States citizens would support The Great One if he ran for president. The 52-year-old reacted to the poll and shared that he was approached by both the Republican and Democratic parties in 2022 about a potential presidential run.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo in January, the veteran suggested that the SmackDown star's political comments may have turned some fans off. He noted that political conversations tend to alienate half the country and could have caused some fans to view him differently.

"I think the dude for doing some political things that really p*ssed a lot of people off. And bro you gotta understand, we got sides here bro. You are either on this side or you are on that side... When Rock is on there with Biden and Kamala (Harris), you got a whole other side that's like, 'Are you effing kidding me?'" [9:46 onwards]

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place next month at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins respond to The Bloodline's challenge later tonight on SmackDown.

