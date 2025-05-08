The Rock & major RAW star receive heavy criticism from ex-WWE figure for their recent actions (Exclusive)

The Rock and a major RAW star were on the receiving end of heavy criticism from former WWE figure and writer Vince Russo. This was due to their recent actions.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone about how he felt regarding many top names in WWE breaking character and letting people know that it was scripted entertainment. Russo took issue with RAW star Pat McAfee and the fact that he no-sold his injury from Gunther just 12 hours after the post-WrestleMania 41 assault.

Pat McAfee interviewed The Final Boss after the attack from Gunther. Referencing The Rock's response to Busted Open's Dave LaGreca's criticism, Vince Russo lashed out at The TKO Board member and McAfee.

"Nothing matters anymore. 'Yeah, Gunther choked me out, but I'm here and I'm fine.' That's the thing (...) it does matter. The history of wrestling started when? You're going back 100 years. It cannot matter now? All this time it mattered, but now? You saw The Rock's message to Dave LaGreca, didn't you? It's all a work, Dave! He was literally saying, 'Bro, none of this matters.' How could it matter for the last hundred years, but suddenly it doesn't matter?" (1:10 - 2:07)

The Rock and Pat McAfee situation represents a much larger issue in WWE, according to Vince Russo

Vince Russo felt there was no way that situations like the ones with The Rock and Pat McAfee could escalate without the entire "house of cards" falling down.

Vince Russo admitted that if things continue at this pace and WWE keeps setting record gates, it will go against everything he has ever learned in his life. He said that if WWE continues setting records while doing what they want, he'll be the first to admit he was wrong.

Dr. Chris Featherstone added that this situation is a multifaceted one because it has a lot to do with WWE fans taking over the product, with WWE attempting a "money-grab". He also said that WWE's inability to clearly define heroes who fans can get behind and villains who they can boo is another major factor in all of this.

Chris Featherstone said that it wasn't the last five years of success that have given TKO and WWE so much leverage to make money. He felt it was the last century, particularly the past four decades, where WWE underwent boom periods in the Golden Era, the Attitude Era, the advent of WrestleMania, and more.

His point was that it makes little long-term sense to lose the connection to the audience by pricing out true fans just so WWE and TKO can impress shareholders.

