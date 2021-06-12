"Future Hall of Famer" - The Rock makes bold prediction about WWE Superstar

WWE legend The Rock took to Twitter to make a bold prediction about RAW Superstar R-Truth.

R-Truth is regarded by many as one of the funniest acts in WWE history. Truth posts hilarious short clips on his social media handles on a regular basis in addition to performing on WWE TV. His latest clip garnered a response from none other than former WWE Champion The Rock.

The Great One had major praise for Truth in his tweet. He called Truth "a man of many talents" and also dubbed him "a future WWE Hall of Famer". Check out the tweet below:

The Rock and R-Truth aren't exactly strangers

The Rock left WWE soon after his outing at WrestleMania 20 in 2004 where The Rock 'n' Sock Connection lost a 3-on-2 Handicap match to Evolution. He returned to WWE seven years later and kicked off a feud with John Cena. The Great One made his in-ring return at Survivor Series 2011 where he teamed up with Cena to take on The Miz and R-Truth.

The Rock was impressed with Truth's in-ring skills and had a heartfelt interaction with him backstage at the event. Here's what Truth had to say about The Rock and Cena's demeanor backstage on that night:

"Everybody was high-fiving – no egos around! No egos at all, man. It was all gratitude, humbleness, respect, appreciation – we were all a team at the time, man. To me, that was one of the highest pinnacles of my career. Just one of the best fulfilled moments where I can pat myself on the back and say I did it."

R-Truth has never won the big one in WWE but he has firmly established himself as one of the most popular and beloved characters in the promotion. Truth has won the United States title on two occasions, and is also a former Tag Team Champion alongside Kofi Kingston.

Uh oh.@RonKillings is steaming like a bucket of clams right now!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/St8nDJbqEA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 18, 2021

Do you share The Rock's sentiments in regards to R-Truth's future? Do you believe that Truth has done enough to warrant a Hall of Fame induction? Sound off in the comments!

