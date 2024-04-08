The Rock makes a last-minute promise ahead of the main event of WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar The Rock has sent a message to the fans during Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

The Rock's performance in the main event of Night One of 'Mania underscored why he dubs himself The Final Boss of WWE. The Bloodline's triumph has confirmed that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will now adhere to 'Bloodline Rules.'

The Rock took to Instagram to share one last message before the main event tonight. He highlighted that Night One marked the highest-selling single night in WWE history. He emphasized that it's now time to fulfill his commitment to providing fans with the biggest 'Mania ever and encouraged everyone to sit back and enjoy the ride.

"WRESTLEMANIA show is officially the HIGHEST SELLING SINGLE NIGHT IN THE HISTORY OF WWE. Now, a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do. I promised you the BIGGEST WRESTLEMANIA OF ALL TIME, and now it’s time to deliver. Sit back and enjoy the ride - Final Boss," The Rock wrote.

It will be interesting to see what tactics The Final Boss has under his sleeve to ensure that The Tribal Chief walks out of Philadelphia still the champion.

