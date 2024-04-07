New allies, major betrayal & more - 4 Ways Roman Reigns and The Rock could utilize their WrestleMania win at Night 2

The Rock and Roman Reigns showcased why they are the most feared faction in WWE during Night One of WrestleMania 40.

Despite a valiant effort by Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, it was not meant to be. In the closing moments of the tag team match, The Final Boss executed The Rock Bottom on Rhodes, followed by the iconic People's Elbow to secure a decisive victory.

With this win, the main event of Night Two between Reigns and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will now be contested under Bloodline Rules.

Here are four ways The Bloodline could capitalize on their victory on night one heading into night two of WrestleMania 40.

#4. Solo Sikoa might prove to be the difference-maker once again

Solo Sikoa was notably absent during Night One of WrestleMania 40, but there's a possibility that he could still play a significant role on the second night.

At WrestleMania 39, when it appeared that Cody Rhodes was on the verge of finishing his story by dethroning Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa made a sudden appearance and intervened, costing Rhodes the match. This ensured that The Tribal Chief retained his WWE Championship.

Given this history, it indeed raises intrigue as to whether a similar scenario might unfold once again.

#3. New members of The Bloodline could emerge at WrestleMania 40

What The Bloodline and Roman Reigns have achieved since 2020 has been nothing short of spectacular, but maintaining this level of dominance requires evolution.

Throughout the years, The Bloodline has expanded its ranks by adding new members like Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa to ensure their continued position at the top of the WWE hierarchy. This trend could potentially continue at WrestleMania XL.

Given the rich lineage of the Samoan dynasty, it wouldn't be surprising if another individual emerge from the shadows and align themselves with The Bloodline.

#2. The Rock could again use his authority to manipulate the WWE officials

The Rock and Roman Reigns emerged victorious on Night One of 'Mania XL, and one significant factor contributing to their win was the Rock's special privileges.

Despite being promoted as a standard tag team match, the encounter unexpectedly evolved into a no disqualification bout. Leveraging his position within TKO and WWE, The Great One ensured that the referee's hands were tied, granting The Bloodline freedom to bend or break rules without consequence and gain an advantage.

It will be interesting to whether The Final Boss will employ similar tactics on Night Two as well.

#1. Seth Rollins could shockingly betray The American Nightmare

After a gruelling Night One at WrestleMania XL, Seth Rollins will be entering his World Heavyweight Championship match against Drew McIntyre on Night Two with a battered body.

If The Visionary were to lose his title, there's a possibility that frustration might begin to surface. Despite his claims that dethroning The Bloodline is more important than his own world title, it's always wise to approach the intentions of Seth Rollins with caution.

Seth Rollins could potentially harness this frustration and his history with Rhodes to betray him, a scenario that The Bloodline could exploit to their advantage.

