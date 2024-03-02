The Bloodline to find a new member soon? Analyzing why it would be a perfect addition

The Bloodline story keeps getting interesting with every passing day. Roman Reigns officially welcomed The Rock into the fold on the February 16, 2024, episode of SmackDown. It seems the group might be getting a new member soon.

The potential addition in question is none other than Tama Tonga. It was reported a couple of days back that the former NJPW star was WWE-bound. He is one of the founders of the Bullet Club. He is also Haku's adoptive son.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea of Tama Tonga possibly joining The Bloodline has been considered by WWE. Dave Meltzer writes that the former tag team specialist is considered family by both Rock and Roman Reigns.

“Tama Tonga is considered part of the ‘family’ by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Roman Reigns, etc., and the idea of him in the Bloodline in some form down the line has been considered.” (H/T WrestlePurists)

This shouldn’t come as a surprise since the Anoa'i family has members associated with the wrestling industry all around the world. While not related to the family’s patriarch, High Chief Peter Maivia, by blood, Haku and his family’s career has been intertwined with their legacy.

Could Tama Tonga be The Bloodline’s trump card against Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes is going to WrestleMania XL to finish his story with Roman Reigns. They will meet on the Grandest Stage of them All to decide the fate of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The match was booked after the American Nightmare picked the Tribal Chief as his opponent during the chaotic WrestleMania XL kickoff press conference.

Assuming The Bloodline decides to bring Tama Tonga into the fold, he could be the trump card against Cody Rhodes on his path to finishing the story. Both men have a long history during their time together as members of the Bullet Club.

On paper, Tama aligns himself with his “family” to cause great problems for the two-time Royal Rumble winner.

