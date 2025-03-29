The Rock makes major announcement amid WWE absence

The Rock recently took to social media to make a major announcement amid his absence from WWE television. The Final Boss hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since Elimination Chamber 2025.

After The Rock aligned with John Cena at Elimination Chamber, many people expected The Brahma Bull to show up on WWE TV alongside the 16-time World Champion, leading up to the latter's clash against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, things have been completely different as The Final Boss has not been seen since the Chamber. Neither the company nor Cena has mentioned anything about him either.

Amid his absence, The People's Champion recently took to Instagram to make a major announcement about his new project, called ROBOFORCE: The Animated Series, based on the 80s RoboForce toy line. This new show is scheduled for April 12, 2025, and will air on Tubi.

"You fellow 80’s kids remember this RoboForce toy line? We created this fun cartoon series based on the toy line called ROBOFORCE: The Animated Series. Debuts on @Tubi, April 12th 📺 It’s the pancake 🥞 line at the end that got me 😂👏🏾 Love the throwback vintage look and feel of this series. @sevenbucksprod @nacellecompany @toysnacelle #RoboForce," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes The Rock will return at WrestleMania 41

During an edition of his Before My Head Explodes podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo said the Triple H-led creative team wants fans to forget about The Rock until WrestleMania 41.

Russo also mentioned that The Final Boss will return during Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All to showcase that he is "the most important piece" of the Stamford-based promotion.

"They want you to forget all about The Rock until we come to WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes is on top and it looks like Cody is gonna go over and they hit The Rock's music. So, once again, The Rock steals the spotlight. And The Rock once again sticks his flag in the ground and shows you, not only the pull he has, not only the stroke he has, but how he is far and away the most important piece of that company," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Rock and John Cena's alliance going forward.

